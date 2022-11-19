5-star among Clemson offers handed out Saturday

Clemson extended new scholarship offers Saturday while playing host to these visitors.
St. Louis (Mo.) University High 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo and Tucker (Ga.) 2024 linebacker/edge defender Christopher Jackson and Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 2024 kicker Nolan Hauser all picked up offers from the Tigers while on campus.
Wingo is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Missouri, No. 3 wide receiver nationally and No. 14 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.
Jackson (pictured above), a fast-rising prospect, has also received recent offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Indiana.
Hauser also lists offers from Maryland, NC State, North Carolina and Penn State.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @CoachAdamCruz1 @Coach_Grisham @SLUHfootball @ClemsonFB @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/ZEJKI6T782
— Ryan Wingo (@_Ryanwingo1) November 19, 2022
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University🐅 #blessed @TuckerFootball @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @On3Recruits @DemetricDWarren @LangRedBlacks @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/l2FI9nMx6V
— Christopher Jackson (@CJ_jackson21) November 19, 2022
After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am blessed to say that I have earned a full scholarship offer from Clemson. @DanOrnerKicking @HoughFB @SC_DBGROUP @bspiers28 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/byfAbXnrcE
— Nolan Hauser (@nolanhauser) November 20, 2022
