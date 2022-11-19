5-star among Clemson offers handed out Saturday

5-star among Clemson offers handed out Saturday

Recruiting

5-star among Clemson offers handed out Saturday

By November 19, 2022 11:02 pm

By |

Clemson extended new scholarship offers Saturday while playing host to these visitors.

St. Louis (Mo.) University High 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo and Tucker (Ga.) 2024 linebacker/edge defender Christopher Jackson and Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 2024 kicker Nolan Hauser all picked up offers from the Tigers while on campus.

Wingo is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Missouri, No. 3 wide receiver nationally and No. 14 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Jackson (pictured above), a fast-rising prospect, has also received recent offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Indiana.

Hauser also lists offers from Maryland, NC State, North Carolina and Penn State.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson’s defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front. Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson’s win over Miami. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home