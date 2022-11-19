5-star among Clemson offers handed out Saturday

Clemson extended new scholarship offers Saturday while playing host to these visitors.

St. Louis (Mo.) University High 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo and Tucker (Ga.) 2024 linebacker/edge defender Christopher Jackson and Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 2024 kicker Nolan Hauser all picked up offers from the Tigers while on campus.

Wingo is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Missouri, No. 3 wide receiver nationally and No. 14 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Jackson (pictured above), a fast-rising prospect, has also received recent offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Indiana.

Hauser also lists offers from Maryland, NC State, North Carolina and Penn State.

After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am blessed to say that I have earned a full scholarship offer from Clemson. @DanOrnerKicking @HoughFB @SC_DBGROUP @bspiers28 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/byfAbXnrcE — Nolan Hauser (@nolanhauser) November 20, 2022

