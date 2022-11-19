Bart Boatwright's halftime photo gallery: Clemson dominating Miami

Bart Boatwright's halftime photo gallery: Clemson dominating Miami

Football

Bart Boatwright's halftime photo gallery: Clemson dominating Miami

By November 19, 2022 5:25 pm

By |

Ninth-ranked Clemson led Miami 24-0 after a first half that saw the Tigers completely dominate the Hurricanes.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the first-half action: LINK.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson’s defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front. Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson’s win over Miami. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home