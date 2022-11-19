Bart Boatwright's Snap Gallery: Clemson 40, Miami 10

Bart Boatwright's Snap Gallery: Clemson 40, Miami 10

Football

Bart Boatwright's Snap Gallery: Clemson 40, Miami 10

By November 19, 2022 11:31 pm

By |

Clemson, SC — The Tigers dominated the Canes 40-10 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Snap Gallery.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
8hr

Clemson’s defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front. Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson’s win over Miami. (…)

reply
10hr

Clemson capped a perfect regular season in ACC play and secured its 12th straight 10-win season with a victory over Miami on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long way in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home