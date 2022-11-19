Bart Boatwright's Snap Gallery: Clemson 40, Miami 10

Clemson, SC — The Tigers dominated the Canes 40-10 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.
Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Snap Gallery.
Clemson extended new scholarship offers Saturday while playing host to these visitors. St. Louis (Mo.) University High 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo and Tucker (Ga.) 2024 linebacker/edge defender (…)
Dabo Swinney said after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami that this freshman receiver suffered an injury during the game. Adam Randall broke a bone in his hand, according to Swinney. However, Clemson’s (…)
Clemson’s defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front. Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson’s win over Miami. (…)
Following Clemson’s 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on a starting offensive lineman. Swinney said starting left guard Marcus Tate, who (…)
Ninth-ranked Clemson routed Miami, 40-10, on Saturday at Death Valley to cap another perfect regular season of ACC play and extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak. The Tigers led the (…)
Clemson capped a perfect regular season in ACC play and secured its 12th straight 10-win season with a victory over Miami on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long way in (…)
The Clemson defense has been on the precipice of an extremely dominant performance all season, and in the first half against Miami, everything seemed to be working. At the end of the first half, (…)
Ninth-ranked Clemson led Miami 24-0 after a first half that saw the Tigers completely dominate the Hurricanes. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the first-half action: LINK. Dear Old Clemson (…)
Ninth-ranked Clemson heads into halftime of today’s game at Death Valley in complete control against Miami. The Tigers led the Hurricanes 24-0 after two quarters thanks to an offense that rolled up (…)
Clemson is back on the board once again. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had another efficient drive in the first quarter, eventually finding the end zone for an 8-yard rushing touchdown to give the Tigers the (…)