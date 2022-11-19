Clemson routs Miami to cap perfect regular season of ACC play

Ninth-ranked Clemson routed Miami, 40-10, on Saturday at Death Valley to cap another perfect regular season of ACC play and extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

The Tigers led the Hurricanes 24-0 at halftime thanks to an offense that rolled up 228 yards of offense and scored on four of its six possessions, and a defense that held Miami to 8 total yards of offense — the fifth-fewest first half yards by a Power Five team since 2012 — and just one first down while forcing four three-and-outs.

Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) sputtered some offensively in a turnover-plagued second half, coughing up the ball up times, but the Tigers’ defense shut down Miami (5-6, 3-4) for most of the game on a day when the Hurricanes were held to just six first downs and 98 yards of total offense — the third-lowest offensive output in school history and its fewest since Nov. 27, 1965.

Clemson recorded five sacks, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leading the Tigers defensively with nine total tackles, one pass breakup and one sack.

The Tigers were shut out offensively in the second half until putting the game away with Will Shipley’s 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that made the score 33-10 with less than five minutes left.

Overall, Clemson racked up 27 first downs and 447 total yards of offense, including 207 rushing yards, and went 14-of-19 on third down. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei went 22-of-34 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and led the Tigers in rushing with 89 yards and another score on 17 carries.

Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown, starting for the second straight week in place of injured starter Tyler Van Dyke, completed 6 of 13 passes for 53 yards and threw an interception. Jake Garcia also got some playing time at quarterback for the Canes, going 3 of 5 for 15 yards and a touchdown but also losing a fumble.

With the win, Clemson finished off its fourth perfect regular season in conference play since 2015 and earned its 40th straight home win to extend its ACC record set earlier this year. The Tigers tied the 1907-18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the eighth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

Clemson received the opening kickoff and marched right down the field on a methodical 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that spanned 5:34. The Tigers went 3-of-3 on third downs during the drive, while Uiagalelei completed 4 of 5 passes for 39 yards, including his 7-yard touchdown strike to tight end Davis Allen who made an impressive grab in the end zone with a defender draped all over him.

Miami’s first possession featured a couple of miscues that forced the Hurricanes to punt. A third-down scramble by Brown that resulted in a first down was called back due to a penalty. That came after Brown overthrew wide-open receiver Xavier Restrepo for what would have been an easy touchdown on a second-down play.

Clemson got the ball back at its own 43-yard line and went right down the field for another touchdown that made the score 14-0 with 4:05 left in the first quarter. This time, it was a nine-play, 57-yard drive, which Uiagalelei capped off with an 8-yard run that saw him juke a couple of defenders and then power through another en route to the end zone.

Uiagalelei started the game 9-of-11 for 82 yards with four carries for 20 yards and two total touchdowns across Clemson’s first two possessions.

The Tigers led 14-0 after the first quarter, in which they had 131 total yards of offense while stifling the Hurricanes to the tune of negative-10 yards over its first two series.

Just one play after Miami finally picked up its only first down of the first half early in the second quarter, the Canes turned the ball over on an interception. Clemson safety R.J. Mickens deflected a pass from Brown that Mickens’ fellow safety Jalyn Phillips picked off inside the Miami 30-yard line.

It didn’t take long for Clemson to capitalize on the change of possession and extend their lead to 21-0 at the 10:22 mark of the second quarter. On Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, it was sixth-year senior tight end Luke Price who had a throwback 3-yard touchdown grab from Uiagalelei for Price’s first catch of the season and his first career touchdown.

Clemson junior running back Kobe Pace, after missing the last five games with a high ankle sprain, set up the score with a 10-yard reception on third-and-10, moving the ball to the Miami 3-yard line.

The Tigers added a 32-yard field goal from B.T. Potter as time ran out in the second quarter to take the 24-point lead into the locker room.

Miami began the second half with a 40-yard run by Brown – 32 more yards than the entire Hurricanes offense had in the first half – but ended up turning the ball over on downs at the Clemson 26-yard line after linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stuffed Jaylan Knighton for no gain on back-to-back runs.

Following a 59-yard field goal attempt by Potter that came up short, Miami finally got on the board on its ensuing possession with a 44-yard field goal from Andres Borregales with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Clemson’s offense struggled for part of the second half, turning the ball over on three straight possessions – first on an interception by Uiagalelei, then on fumbles by Allen and Uiagalelei, respectively.

Clemson’s defense stood strong after Allen’s fumble, scoring two points of its own on a safety when Brown was sacked in the end zone by cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., making the score 26-3 toward the end of the third quarter.

But after Uiagalelei was sacked by Akheem Mesidor on the first play of the fourth quarter and his fumble was returned 26 yards by Jordan Miller to the Clemson 10-yard line, the Hurricanes found the end zone for the first time on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to tight end Kahlil Brantley that cut their deficit to 26-10 with 13:45 left in the game.

After Shipley’s 13th rushing touchdown of the season gave the Tigers a 23-point lead again late in the fourth quarter, Clemson’s defense forced another turnover when Garcia was sacked by Trenton Simpson and Garcia’s fumble was recovered by Tre Williams at the Miami 36.

True freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik came in on the Tigers’ final drive, which Pace completed with a 1-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds remaining to provide the final score.

After becoming only the third FBS program ever to post 12 consecutive 10-win seasons, Clemson will conclude the regular season with its annual rivalry game against South Carolina next Saturday at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC). The Tigers will then return to the ACC Championship Game next month for the seventh time in eight seasons when they play North Carolina on Dec. 3 (8 p.m., ABC).

