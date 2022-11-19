Clemson ‘still at the top’ for North Carolina RB ahead of Clemson visit this weekend

A talented 2024 running back hailing from the Tar Heel State will be back in Tiger Town this weekend.

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley will be making the trip back up to Clemson for the Tigers’ meeting with Miami today. Henley’s visit comes after the talented running back took an unofficial visit back in September for the Furman game.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back down there this weekend,” Henley told The Clemson Insider. “This will be the first time my mom gets to see what a game is like at Clemson, so I’m excited for her to get to see what it’s like.”

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound junior has since taken one other unofficial visit to UConn and has garnered interest from UConn, Virginia and App State, but Clemson still remains at the top for Henley who says the culture is what keeps bringing him back.

“Clemson’s still at the top, but UConn has definitely picked it up,” he said. “I just went up there for a visit, so they’ve started picking it up in the last couple of months.”

Since his last visit back in September, Henley has stayed in contact with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson and running backs coach C.J. Spiller, and explained why Clemson remains at the top of his recruitment.

“It really just goes back to that culture; I think that’s the biggest reason why,” Henley said. “Culture’s a really big thing for me in that it matters a lot because you’re not always going to have the same coaches around, you’re not always going to be winning games, but that culture stays the same and that’s important to me.

“Just the family environment; They’re trying to develop you as a person beyond football. They constantly reiterate the 30-year-old you instead of just the 18-year-old you that they’re recruiting right now or however old you are. I think that’s really important to me and my family just because they’re looking out for you beyond Clemson and they’re trying to get you opportunities beyond Clemson, which that really is important to me.”

In addition to prior visits to Clemson along with back-to-back summers at Dabo Swinney Camp, the Charlotte native has had the chance to get to know and work out with current Clemson running back Will Shipley.

For Henley, it’s been fun seeing Shipley encounter so much success at the next level as the high school junior has seen similar success with over 500 all-purpose yards, six touchdowns and a trip to the state championship this season.

“I love to see that he’s having so much success,” Henley said of Shipley. “It’s exciting to see someone who you know kind of do their thing on the big stage. They’re getting him the ball in their seam game and the running game. You kind of see it when it’s posted on social media, it’s all-purpose yards, not necessarily just rushing yards. Whenever I talk to him, that’s kind of how they see me being utilized. …

“He had that 50-yarder the other week and that was great to see him hit those home runs again. I was watching him in high school hitting those home runs left and right, so it’s really kind of cool to see it translate to the college level now.”

