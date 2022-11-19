Key Clemson receiver not dressed for today's game

This significant Clemson wide receiver is not dressed out for today’s game against Miami.

Beaux Collins isn’t dressed for the game against the Hurricanes.

Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that Collins was day-to-day but Clemson’s head coach hoped that he would be able to play.

The sophomore missed the Louisville game last week with a separated shoulder but returned to practice this week.

Collins ranks fifth on the team with 20 receptions this season and fourth with 308 receiving yards. The California native has a team-high five touchdown receptions.

Among players listed on Clemson’s weekly depth chart released on Monday, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, cornerback Fred Davis II and cornerback Malcolm Greene are not expected to be available for today’s game.

