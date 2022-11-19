TCI Game Day: Miami visits Death Valley

Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to take down Miami and extend the home win streak to 40 games and finish another regular season 8-0 in the ACC.

Clemson hopes to continue the stay alive for the College Football Playoff.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 3:30 PM



Television: ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

2022 Record: Clemson 9-1, Miami 5-5

ACC Record: Clemson 7-0, Miami 3-3

Series History: Series is tied 6-6

Last Meeting: Clemson won 42-17 on October 10, 2020

CLEMSON SEEKS 10TH WIN OF THE SEASON SATURDAY ON SENIOR DAY

Clemson will attempt to extend the third-longest streak of consecutive 10-win seasons in FBS history on Saturday, Nov. 19, when the 9-1 Tigers host the 5-5 Miami Hurricanes on Clemson’s Senior Day. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson has won at least 10 games in 11 consecutive seasons. A win on Saturday would be Clemson’s 10th of the 2022 season and would allow the Tigers to join record-holders Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and

Alabama (14 from 2008-21) as the only FBS programs ever to win 10 or more games in 12 consecutive seasons.

Though Saturday’s game will not be Clemson’s 2022 home finale, Clemson will honor its 2022 senior class prior to the game. In recent years in which Clemson has hosted its regular season finale against South Carolina, the Tigers have opted to instead honor the group in the game preceding that charged rivalry contest. Clemson’s seniors are 43-7 in the last four seasons, the third-most wins in the country in that span behind Alabama (45) and Georgia (44). The group will have the opportunity to become the 11th senior class in Clemson history to win at least three conference championships when it faces North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

A win Saturday would allow the Tigers to finish regular season conference play with a perfect ACC record for the ninth time in program history, joining the 1967 (6-0), 1978 (6-0), 1981 (6-0), 1982 (6-0), 1983 (7-0), 2015 (8-0), 2018 (8-0) and 2019 (8-0) seasons.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to produce its 19th 10-win season in program history. It would be Clemson’s 12th 10-win season under Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

– Clemson attempting to win 10 games for a schoolrecord 12th consecutive season. Clemson is presently one of three FBS programs ever to post 11 consecutive 10-win seasons alongside Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21). Clemson is already the only school to win 10 games in double-digit consecutive seasons as a member of the ACC, as only

the final nine of Florida State’s 14-straight 10-win seasons came during the Seminoles’ tenure in the ACC.

– Clemson attempting to win at least 10 of the first 11 games of a season for the 12th time in program history, joining the 1948 (11-0), 1978 (10-1), 1981

(11-0), 2012 (10-1), 2013 (10-1), 2015 (11-0), 2016 (10-1), 2017 (10-1), 2018 (11-0), 2019 (11-0) and 2020 (10-1) campaigns.

– Clemson attempting to win its sixth home game of the season to add to its active 11-year streak of winning at least six games at Memorial Stadium. The

next longest streak of six-plus home wins in the country entering 2022 was five years (Notre Dame).

– Clemson attempting to win its 40th consecutive home game to extend the longest home winning streak in ACC history. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

– Clemson (39) attempting to tie the 1907-18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (40) for the eighth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

SENIOR DAY

Currently, the 2022 Clemson senior class…

… holds a 43-7 record in the last four years, the thirdmost wins in the nation in that span.

… needs two more wins to become only the eighth four-year class in school history to win at least 45 career games.

… helped Clemson qualify for three ACC Championship Games (including 2022) and, with a victory in Charlotte, can become only the 11th class in school history to win at least three ACC titles in a four-year span. The other senior classes with at least three titles in four years include the 1959, 1967, 1968, 1988, 1989, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 seniors.

… has won 36 games against Power Five conference opponents, tied with Alabama and Georgia for the most in the country since 2019.

… has ranked in the AP Top 25 for 54 polls, in the AP Top 10 for 49 polls, and in the AP Top 5 for 45 polls. The group was also part of 14 of Clemson’s 25 all-time rankings at No. 1.

… is presently 24-0 at Death Valley and has the opportunity to finish 26-0 at home in their careers, which would be one win shy of the school record for home wins set by the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 senior classes (27).

… can become the third straight Clemson senior class to finish perfect at home, a first in the modern era. Clemson was undefeated at home in its first eight seasons from 1896-1903 but only played five total home games in that span.

WITH THE WIN…

– Clemson clinched the ACC Atlantic Division outright. The Tigers were already guaranteed to represent the division in the ACC Championship Game by virtue of holding head-to-head tiebreakers in the event of identical

conference records.

– Clemson has now produced its 30th nine-win season in school history. It is Clemson’s 13th under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, more than doubling College Football Hall of Famer Danny Ford (six).

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 35, Miami 10

Davis – Clemson 30, Miami 20

