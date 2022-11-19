Tigers rolling over Hurricanes at the half

Ninth-ranked Clemson heads into halftime of today’s game at Death Valley in complete control against Miami.

The Tigers led the Hurricanes 24-0 after two quarters thanks to an offense that rolled up 228 yards of offense and scored on four of its six possessions, and a defense that held Miami to 8 total yards of offense and just one first down while forcing four three-and-outs.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei went 14-of-19 passing for 128 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in the first 30 minutes, two through the air and one on the ground.

Miami true freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown, filling in for injured starter Tyler Van Dyke, had only 13 passing yards, was sacked twice and threw an interception.

The Hurricanes had negative-5 rushing yards in the first half, while the Tigers ran for 100. Clemson totaled 15 first downs, went 7-of-10 on third down and possessed the ball for nearly 21 minutes.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) received the opening kickoff and marched right down the field on a methodical 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that spanned 5:34. The Tigers went 3-of-3 on third downs during the drive, while Uiagalelei completed 4 of 5 passes for 39 yards, including his 7-yard touchdown strike to tight end Davis Allen who made an impressive grab in the end zone with a defender draped all over him.

Miami’s first possession featured a couple of miscues that forced the Hurricanes to punt. A third-down scramble by Brown that resulted in a first down was called back due to a penalty. That came after Brown overthrew wide-open receiver Xavier Restrepo for what would have been an easy touchdown on a second-down play.

Clemson got the ball back at its own 43-yard line and went right down the field for another touchdown that made the score 14-0 with 4:05 left in the first quarter. This time, it was a nine-play, 57-yard drive, which Uiagalelei capped off with an 8-yard run that saw him juke a couple of defenders and then power through another en route to the end zone.

Uiagalelei started the game 9-of-11 for 82 yards with four carries for 20 yards and two total touchdowns across Clemson’s first two possessions.

The Tigers led 14-0 after the first quarter, in which they had 131 total yards of offense while stifling the Hurricanes to the tune of negative-10 yards over its first two series.

Just one play after Miami (5-5, 3-3) finally picked up its only first down of the first half early in the second quarter, the Canes turned the ball over on an interception. Clemson safety R.J. Mickens deflected a pass from Brown that Mickens’ fellow safety Jalyn Phillips picked off inside the Miami 30-yard line.

It didn’t take long for Clemson to capitalize on the change of possession and extend their lead to 21-0 at the 10:22 mark of the second quarter. On Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, it was sixth-year senior tight end Luke Price who had a throwback 3-yard touchdown grab from Uiagalelei for Price’s first catch of the season and his first career touchdown.

Clemson junior running back Kobe Pace, after missing the last five games with a high ankle sprain, set up the score with a 10-yard reception on third-and-10, moving the ball to the Miami 3-yard line.

The Tigers added a 32-yard field goal from B.T. Potter as time ran out in the second quarter to take the 24-point lead into the locker room.

Miami will get the ball to start the second half.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!