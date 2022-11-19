Uiagalelei runs it in to extend lead over Hurricanes

Clemson is back on the board once again. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had another efficient drive in the first quarter, eventually finding the end zone for an 8-yard rushing touchdown to give the Tigers the 14-0 lead over Miami.

Uiagalelei has proven effective versus the Hurricanes thus far completing 9-for-11 passes (82%) for 82 yards and one touchdown. Running back Phil Mafah was huge for the Tigers in the drive, accounting for 24 yards.

It took Clemson’s nine plays for 57 yards and 3:34 to reach the end zone for the second touchdown of the day.