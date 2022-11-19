Winston Watkins shares his perspective on Clemson amidst reopening his recruiting

2025 WR Winston Watkins Jr. announced on Friday that he would be decommitting from Texas A&M. The prospect out of Bradenton’s IMG Academy spoke to The Clemson Insider and shared why he reopened his recruiting and how his cousin, former Clemson phenom Sammy Watkins, is making a push for the him to consider Clemson.

The prospect shared why he decided to decommit from Texas A&M and ultimately reopen his recruitment.

“Trying to make sure I see all my options,” he said.

The high school sophomore, who tweeted “talk to me” to both Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and his cousin Sammy Watkins, indicated to TCI that he wants Clemson to know that he is interested in what the program has to offer him.

“A decent amount trying to get that offer,” he said. “So then I could start being more interested to the Tigers.”

The Florida native, who went to a camp at Clemson last summer, shared that he has developed a good relationship with both coach Dabo Swinney and Grisham.

“It’s great, they are great people and love to get the best out of you.”

The prospect’s cousin, Sammy Watkins, has emphasized to the recruit that he needs to keep Clemson high on his priority list.

“He been trying get to slide to Clemson,” he said.

Watkins indicated that when he makes that final choice on a school, he will be looking for a program that is filled with coaches who are invested in maximizing his capabilities out on the field.

“Coaching and me getting to the best of my abilities,” he said.

