Clemson jumps Alabama in Latest AP Poll

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 12 of the season.

Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 coming off its 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll.

Saturday’s win extended Clemson’s nation-leading and ACC-record home winning streak to 40 games, and Clemson became only the third FBS program ever to post 12 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21).

The Tigers’ defense held the Hurricanes to just 98 yards of total offense (68 passing, 30 rushing), Miami’s third-lowest offensive output in school history and its fewest since Nov. 27, 1965. Clemson recorded five sacks, while the Tigers produced a balanced attack on offense with 207 total rushing yards and 240 total passing yards for 447 total yards. Clemson tallied 27 first downs to just six for Miami and converted on 14-of-19 third downs.

Clemson will conclude the regular season next week in a sold-out contest at Memorial Stadium against rival South Carolina. That game is slated for a noon kickoff on ABC. Clemson will then face Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

You can see the full AP Poll following Week 12 of the season below:

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!