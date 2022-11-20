Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson

Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson.

During the SEC Nation show — which was live from the Horseshoe on South Carolina’s campus Saturday before the Gamecocks’ game vs. Tennessee on Saturday night — Finebaum stood up on the set to take a shot at Clemson.

“I just have one thing to say. I’m gonna stand up and say it,” the SEC talking head said.

“Clemson has no business being in the playoffs.”

Of course, that comment drew cheers from the Gamecock fans on hand watching the show.

Clemson will look to earn its eighth straight win over South Carolina next Saturday when the two teams meet at Death Valley for their annual rivalry showdown (12 p.m., ABC).

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!