Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson

Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson

Football

Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson

By November 20, 2022 4:59 pm

By |

Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson.

During the SEC Nation show — which was live from the Horseshoe on South Carolina’s campus Saturday before the Gamecocks’ game vs. Tennessee on Saturday night — Finebaum stood up on the set to take a shot at Clemson.

“I just have one thing to say. I’m gonna stand up and say it,” the SEC talking head said.

“Clemson has no business being in the playoffs.”

Of course, that comment drew cheers from the Gamecock fans on hand watching the show.

Clemson will look to earn its eighth straight win over South Carolina next Saturday when the two teams meet at Death Valley for their annual rivalry showdown (12 p.m., ABC).

 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 12 of the season. Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 coming off its 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday (…)

7hr

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 12 of the season. Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 8 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 40-10 win over (…)

8hr

As he does every week, Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving who he sees as the top teams in college football after the latest Saturday of action in the sport. Following Week 12, ESPN’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home