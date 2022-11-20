Former Clemson receiver has huge game

Football

November 20, 2022 9:48 pm

A former Clemson wide receiver went off in his NFL team’s game on Sunday.

Tee Higgins had a huge outing, racking up nine receptions for 148 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 37-30 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s the most catches and yards Higgins has posted in a game this season, the second-most yards in a game in his career and tied for the second-most receptions in a game in his career.

The only time he’s had more catches and receiving yards in a game was back on Dec. 26, 2021, when he amassed 12 for 194 in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

A 2020 second-round pick of the Bengals (33rd overall), Higgins entered Sunday’s game against the Steelers with 41 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns this season.

