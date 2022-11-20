Herbstreit's top teams after Week 12

As he does every week, Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving who he sees as the top teams in college football after the latest Saturday of action in the sport.

Following Week 12, ESPN’s lead college football analyst has Georgia at No. 1 followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4.

While Herbstreit’s top four remained the same from Week 11, Tennessee of course dropped out of his “next two” teams after getting blown out 63-38 at South Carolina. Last week, Herbstreit had the Volunteers and LSU as his next two teams. This week, he has LSU and Southern Cal as his next two teams.

LSU took care of business vs. UAB on Saturday, winning 41-10 in Baton Rouge, while Southern Cal won a thriller at UCLA, 48-45.

As for Herbstreit’s top four teams, Georgia topped Kentucky 16-6 in Lexington, and Ohio State survived Maryland in College Park, 43-30. Michigan and TCU both won on last-second field goals vs. Illinois (19-17) and at Baylor (29-28), respectively.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

