Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after his Tigers took down Miami 40-10 Saturday in Death Vallery.
Swinney updates injuries, talks about the good and bad from the win and much more.
Clemson’s win over Miami was a big day for tight end Luke Price. Not only was Saturday’s game senior day for Price, but it was also the day he caught the first touchdown of his Clemson career. After Wes (…)
For the first time in a long time, Clemson’s offense was complementary and in control. The Tigers came out like gangbusters in their win over Miami, looking like a group that might help Clemson to (…)
Clemson celebrated Senior Day Saturday afternoon and the Tigers defeated Miami 40-10 to finish another regular season undefeated in the ACC. Check out some great pictures from the 40th victory in a row (…)
With its 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson won its 40th consecutive home game to extend the longest home winning streak in ACC history and tie the 1907-18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (…)
Clemson, SC — The Tigers dominated the Canes 40-10 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Snap Gallery.
Clemson extended new scholarship offers Saturday while playing host to these visitors. St. Louis (Mo.) University High 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo and Tucker (Ga.) 2024 linebacker/edge defender (…)
Dabo Swinney said after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami that this freshman receiver suffered an injury during the game. Adam Randall broke a bone in his hand, according to Swinney. However, Clemson’s (…)
Clemson’s defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front. Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson’s win over Miami. (…)
Following Clemson’s 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on a starting offensive lineman. Swinney said starting left guard Marcus Tate, who (…)
Ninth-ranked Clemson routed Miami, 40-10, on Saturday at Death Valley to cap another perfect regular season of ACC play and extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak. The Tigers led the (…)