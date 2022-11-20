Swinney updates status of injured starter

Swinney updates status of injured starter

Football

Swinney updates status of injured starter

By November 20, 2022 6:44 pm

By |

Dabo Swinney updated the status of an injured starter on Clemson’s offense ahead of the Tigers’ rivalry game against South Carolina.

Clemson played has played its last two games without receiver Beaux Collins, who sustained a separated shoulder against Notre Dame on Nov. 5. Swinney has listed Collins’ status as day to day since, so will he be back against the Gamecocks on Saturday?

“We’re hopeful. We’ll see how he does in practice,” Swinney said Sunday. “He was close last week, so he’s still in that day-to-day mode.”

Collins has 20 catches in nine games this season, third-most among the Tigers’ receivers. He leads the Tigers in yards per reception (15.4) and touchdown catches (5).

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 12 of the season. Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 coming off its 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday (…)

7hr

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 12 of the season. Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 8 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 40-10 win over (…)

7hr

As he does every week, Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving who he sees as the top teams in college football after the latest Saturday of action in the sport. Following Week 12, ESPN’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home