Swinney updates status of injured starter

Dabo Swinney updated the status of an injured starter on Clemson’s offense ahead of the Tigers’ rivalry game against South Carolina.

Clemson played has played its last two games without receiver Beaux Collins, who sustained a separated shoulder against Notre Dame on Nov. 5. Swinney has listed Collins’ status as day to day since, so will he be back against the Gamecocks on Saturday?

“We’re hopeful. We’ll see how he does in practice,” Swinney said Sunday. “He was close last week, so he’s still in that day-to-day mode.”

Collins has 20 catches in nine games this season, third-most among the Tigers’ receivers. He leads the Tigers in yards per reception (15.4) and touchdown catches (5).