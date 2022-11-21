2024 WR recruit shares perspective on Clemson following visit to Death Valley

2024 WR Chase Byrd was one of the many recruits to visit Death Valley last Saturday. The Greer High School junior spoke to The Clemson Insider following his visit to Clemson and detailed his perspective on the program following the visit.

The South Carolina native shared what his experience was like in Death Valley, and although he has spent plenty of time in Clemson as a fan, this visit to Death Valley as a recruit provided him a different perspective.

“It was a great atmosphere with all the coaches and staff,” he said. “They treated me with great respect and appreciated my attendance. Growing up I went to lots of Clemson games, but it was great to finally be up there as a recruit.”

The prospect was able to connect with both offensive analyst Tajh Boyd and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Yes, I talked with coach Boyd before the game and coach Grisham after the game,” he said.

Byrd, who has been offered by Maryland and Morehouse College, expressed that Clemson will definitely be a school that he keeps in mind. Ultimately, the 5-foot-10, 168-pound recruit believes that what makes Clemson different is the culture and the care the coaches have for the athletes’ futures, both on and off the field.

“Clemson will definitely be a school I keep in mind on my list,” he said. “I would say the culture and the family atmosphere stood out to me the most. At Clemson it’s not only about football, it’s about what you are interested (in) off the field and how you can achieve those goals. Also, the staff treats you like family and always makes sure you are okay with a smile on their face. Overall, it is a great school for not only a football player, but a student.”

After the visit, Byrd shared that both Boyd and Grisham had an encouraging message for the remainder of his recruiting journey.

“They told me to keep working hard and trust the process,” he said.