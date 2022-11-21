Briningstool on rivalry game: 'We're going to be able to dominate'

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool is a sophomore, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t understand the intensity of this week’s rivalry game versus South Carolina.

The Tennessee native spoke to the media on Monday and detailed the moment when he first realized that this rivalry game is unlike any other game the Tigers play all season.

“I would say just definitely last year,” he said. “Playing in the game one time before, kind of know what the mindset is going into it, kind of know it’s a little personal. I kind of know what it takes for this week and everything that goes into it. I think definitely playing in it last year just helps me out a lot this year. I just know what to expect. I’m definitely excited and we’re going to be able to dominate.”

Last year was a little bit different atmosphere than what the Tigers expect to experience on Saturday. For the first time since 2018, Clemson is back in Death Valley for a game against the Gamecocks, and the support of the fans could be a major difference maker in this game.

Briningstool explained that playing in Columbia last year, with the home crowd against them, was good preparation for this year.

“It’s a lot different playing there than playing here, but walking out having stuff thrown, people yelling stuff, it’s a whole different atmosphere being in Columbia as opposed to another ACC school,” he said. “I’m excited for the challenge and I think it will be another good game.”

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder shared that this game feels more personal. There’s evidently more weight to it, not just for the fans, but for the players down on the field as well.

“I would say the environment and the atmosphere just got a little different feel to it, especially being a rivalry game,” he said. “And just down on the field, you just want to do your job a little more, you just want to get the guy across from you just a little bit more just for the sake of the rivalry and what it means to so many people.”

Although South Carolina’s games have been a little sporadic when it comes to consistent performances this season, the team is coming into this rivalry game riding sky high on confidence following the dominant defeat over No. 5 Tennessee last Saturday. Briningstool expressed that the Gamecocks’ confidence just makes this game more interesting and that’s something that he’s embracing.

“I think personally I love that they did that,” he said. “I think it makes them better for us and I think coming in here hot, with a sense of arrogance to them, I think that’s perfect for us. I think every week is the biggest game of the year and I think this week just has a little more to it and it’s a little more personal. We didn’t watch much of their game, kind of just caught the score, but I think seeing that, seeing how they really dominated the game and handled Tennessee, I think it’s more fun for our game and really just hypes it up even more.”