Phillips on defensive dominance in win over Miami: 'That's what we do'

Senior safety Jalyn Phillips had one of the best games of his career in the win over Miami. The highlight of the game for Phillips came in the second quarter when safety R.J. Mickens deflected a pass from Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown. The deflection by Mickens set up an interception for Phillips, who has been a consistent part of Clemson’s secondary all season.

The Georgia native, who is one of the most experienced players in Clemson’s secondary, spoke to the media after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami and shared that the defense has made a mindset shift since the loss to Notre Dame.

In the last two games, the defense has come out with some of the most physical performances of the season, and Phillips believes that it has never been the talent or the skill set holding the defense back this season, but the mindset.

However, he affirmed that he believes the Tigers have the right mindset again and are dialed in with a sense of purpose for what they have to accomplish out on the field.

“We didn’t come out with the right mindset for that game,” he said. “Last game and this game we came out with the right mindset. It’s all about mindset, when you play defense that’s all it is, being physical and having that great mindset when you go out there on the field.”

This mindset referenced by the safety has also been emphasized by defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin. Goodwin has expressed that since the loss to Notre Dame, he has been pushing the defense to play with a heightened level of physicality. Phillips shared that playing a physical style of defense has always been a part of this group’s identity.

“That’s what we do,” he said. “That’s been our defense since we started in camp. We want to attack folks.”

The physicality and the mindset of this defense will be critical when it comes to the next test against South Carolina. The historically contentious rivalry between the Tigers and the Gamecocks will be the final home game of the season.

Phillips shared that the Clemson defense will be preparing with purpose to be able to defeat the Gamecocks at home next Saturday.

“South Carolina, that’s a game of its own, a season of its own, rivalry of its own,” he said. “It’s one of the biggest rivalries in the country, so we’re definitely going to prepare with purpose for them, but my mindset is that it’s just another game. They are in our way of what we’re trying to accomplish, so always have that windshield mentality and focus on what’s next.”