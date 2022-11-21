Price 'just doing his job' en route to first career TD

Six seasons came to an all-time high for tight end Luke Price in Clemson’s latest win over Miami. Besides the fact that it was Senior Day, the sixth-year senior expected Saturday to be like any other gameday in Death Valley, but boy was he in for a surprise.

In the second quarter of the Tigers’ matchup versus the Hurricanes, Price tucked into the back left corner of the end zone and was wide open just in time for a scrambling D.J. Uiagalelei to connect with him for six — scoring the first touchdown of the tight end’s Clemson career in the process.

“It’s pretty cool,” Price said. “You just do your job, and coach always says just wait for your opportunity, so I mean, it’s great. But as long as we win the game, that’s all I really care about. Just be ready for your opportunity, and I was.”

While Price traditionally takes on the offensive blocking role at the tight end position, Clemson’s coaching staff noticed some offensive tendencies in their ACC foe while studying film, prompting the Tigers’ offense to come up with a trick play involving Price.

“We’ve seen it on film that they’re susceptible to some stuff and we saw a couple of clips on some film,” he said. “We took a little bit from that, from some other teams that they’ve played, so we had our own little wrinkle for it, and I mean, it worked, and they fell for it.”

And fell for it they did. With the Tigers having practiced the play throughout their week of preparation for Miami, it was just a matter of a quick turn, catch and score for Price when the time came.

“We’ve been repping it all week,” the Palmetto State native said. “If it was the right look, then I was going to get the ball. I just had to do my job, and he put the ball right up there for me, so it was pretty easy, pretty simple.”

Though Price’s first career touchdown on Senior Day was more than he could have ever imagined, it all goes back to doing the job he has been entrusted to do. For Price, the opportunity to play the game and do his job is far more important than any stat or accolade he could earn.

“At the end of the day, you want to make a difference no matter what your role is, whether you’re on the sidelines, whether you’re on the field, whether you’re on special teams, offense, whatever,” Price said. “Whatever your role is you embrace and then you do the job, and then if you continue to do your job well, I think maybe more opportunities come your way. It’s all about doing your job and doing what you’re asked to do, and then doing it to the best of your ability. That’s what it’s about.”