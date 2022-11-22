5-star WR talks ‘fun’ first Clemson visit, new offer from Tigers

A five-star prospect, ranked among the nation’s top wide receivers in his class, traveled to Tiger Town this past weekend.

Ryan Wingo, one of the country’s highest-rated 2024 prospects regardless of position, made his first-ever visit to Clemson for Saturday’s game against Miami.

In fact, it was the first time the St. Louis (Mo.) University High standout has been in the Palmetto State.

“It was fun. I had a lot of fun,” Wingo said of the Clemson visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I got a few fan interactions and stuff like that. I also was there with my friends, so that also made it fun. I got offered, also, so that was a big thing as well. So, it was a fun visit.”

Dabo Swinney extended the aforementioned scholarship offer to Wingo, making the 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior just the third receiver in the 2024 class to pick up an offer from Swinney’s program.

“I was talking to Coach Swinney before the game, and he ended up offering me then,” Wingo said. “My reaction was, I really can’t even explain it. It was a good reaction for sure, because they were just telling me how they don’t really offer a lot of people and stuff like that. So, when I was hearing that, it just made it even better that I was getting the offer then.”

Heading into the visit, Wingo had already checked the boxes the Tigers look for in a recruit before pulling the trigger on an offer. He only had to cross off one other box, which was simply getting on campus for the first time.

“What they were saying was I kind of filled all the boxes as a player, person, off the field, on the field, stuff like that,” Wingo said. “And the last box was me getting up there, seeing the place, and he was like, you filled out the last box, so now the rest is on us to get you to get here.”

Wingo was accompanied on the visit by his dad, his trainer and a couple of teammates, among others with family ties.

“I’m quite sure they liked it as well,” Wingo said of their Clemson experience. “From just the few words everybody was saying, they all enjoyed themselves.”

For Wingo personally, the visit was highlighted by one particular interaction he had with Clemson fans at the game.

“It was like these dudes holding up ‘We want Ryan Wingo’ on their phone,” he said. “So, that probably was the highlight.

“It was like a text in big letters, like ‘We want Ryan Wingo.’ It was pretty cool.”

Wingo will head to Missouri this weekend for its game vs. Arkansas. He has also attended games at a slew of other schools this season, including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, LSU and Ole Miss.

Wingo, who lists close to 40 offers, said his recruitment is “pretty wide open” right now.

“But as time goes, I think I’ll eventually hopefully get something out,” he added, alluding to a top schools list.

Now that he’s visited Clemson and scored an offer from the Tigers, can he see them being heavily in the mix for his commitment down the road?

“Yes sir, for sure,” he said.

Wingo is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 6 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 3 receiver and No. 14 overall prospect in the class.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!