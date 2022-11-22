Clemson moves up in ESPN's latest power rankings

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 12 of the season.

Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) moved up to No. 7 in the new power rankings coming off its 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s power rankings after Week 11.

“Credit Dabo Swinney’s team for resuming its ACC success after a humbling loss at Notre Dame,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote. “Despite playing without star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Clemson had little trouble against Miami, shutting out the Hurricanes for two and a half quarters and holding them to only 8 yards in the first half. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei accounted for 316 yards (227 passing, 89 rushing) and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), and 12 different Clemson players recorded a reception. Clemson recorded its first undefeated regular season in ACC play since 2019 and its fourth since 2015.”

The top four in ESPN’s updated power rankings remained the same with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, respectively. Southern Cal, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee and Penn State round out the top 10, in that order.

Florida State is now the second-highest ranked ACC team in ESPN’s power rankings at No. 16. North Carolina dropped from No. 10 to No. 18 after its upset home loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Tigers and Tar Heels are set to play in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 3.

Clemson, coming off its 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday, will conclude the regular season with its annual rivalry game against South Carolina next Saturday. Kickoff at Death Valley is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

