Dinich on how the CFP committee would differentiate between Clemson and Southern Cal

ESPN analyst Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff committee, gave her thoughts on the CFP rankings on Tuesday night’s SportsCenter before the rankings show.

Dinich was asked how the committee would differentiate between a one-loss Clemson and a one-loss Southern California.

“Well, on paper, they are actually pretty similar in terms of resume,” Dinich said. “I will be very curious to see tonight where South Carolina and North Carolina are ranked because it is possible (Clemson) ends the season with two wins against two ranked opponents. But USC also has that opportunity if they beat Notre Dame and then win in the Pac-12 conference championship game.”

How Southern Cal plays against the Irish Saturday night could be the deciding factor.

“But Notre Dame is a huge separating factor between these two teams,” Dinich said. “Remember, Notre Dame didn’t just beat Clemson. They beat them soundly, 35-14, in South Bend and the selection committee absolutely compares common opponents.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!