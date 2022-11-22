Galloway on if this week's rankings change Clemson's chances of making CFP

Clemson was back in the conversation Tuesday night during ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show. ESPN analyst Joey Galloway was asked if Clemson at No. 8 in this week’s rankings changed the Tigers’ chances of making the College Football Playoff.

“I don’t know that it changes,” Galloway replied.

Alabama is ranked No. 7 in this week’s rankings, but the ESPN analyst believes that will change if the Tigers win the ACC Championship.

“I don’t know that it (Clemson at No. 8) changes the overall outlook for Clemson,” Galloway said. “Ultimately speaking, Alabama will be out of the way when you look at those conference championship games. But again, I think Clemson has to make a statement against North Carolina when they play that game.”

