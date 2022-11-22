Grady Jarrett continues impressive season

Former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett added another standout game Sunday, helping his Atlanta Falcons beat the Chicago Bears 27-24.

Jarrett finished the game with two tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss and even had a pass deflection at the line. The sack brings his season total to 5.5, which leads the team.

After the game, Jarrett took to Twitter to poke fun at a group of Chicago fans who went viral for celebrating a bachelor party at the game.

AJ Terrell was also back in action for the Falcons after being out with an injury. The former Clemson cornerback finished with four tackles.

Sorry Not Sorry https://t.co/pC3o4kqVLH — Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) November 21, 2022

