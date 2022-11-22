Swinney gives latest on Randall's broken bone

Dabo Swinney said after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall broke a bone in his hand during the game but will be able to play through the injury.

On Tuesday, during his weekly press conference, Swinney was asked how Randall did in Monday’s practice with the broken bone in his hand.

“Like I said, he’s got strong fingers… and it’ll be protected. But he did fine,” Clemson’s head coach said. “We’ll certainly see how it is and have him protected. Hopefully he’ll get used to it this week, practicing with it.”

Swinney was also asked how much of a concern ball security after the catch is for Randall, considering the injury.

“Ball security’s a concern, period — good hand, hurt hand,” Swinney said. “I mean, if you watch our last few games, it’s a concern.”

Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) hopes to play a cleaner game on Saturday against South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) after committing a total of 12 turnovers across the last four games.

Randall made a big-time catch for 18 yards against Miami on Clemson’s final possession of the first half that ended in a B.T. Potter field goal.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder from Myrtle Beach has six catches for 79 yards in nine games this season. After missing the first two games this season, Randall made his college debut in Clemson’s third game of the campaign against Louisiana Tech despite tearing his ACL in spring practice.

