CFP committee chair explains why Clemson is ranked behind Alabama

When the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, one-loss Clemson came in ranked behind two-loss Alabama for the third consecutive week.

The Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in the latest rankings, while the Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) slid up a spot from No. 9 to No. 8.

On ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show, host Rece Davis interviewed Boo Corrigan, NC State’s athletic director who also serves as the CFP selection committee chair.

Davis asked Corrigan what Clemson does at an elite level that looks like a playoff team, and how Corrigan would describe the discussion about the Tigers and the evaluation of them within the committee meeting room.

Corrigan went on to explain why the CFP committee has Clemson ranked behind Alabama.

“You’re looking at the football judgement, right, as we’re going through this,” Corrigan said. “Clemson’s 6-1 against teams over .500, Alabama’s 6-2 with teams over .500. They’ve got the two close losses, obviously Alabama does. And then that game against Notre Dame, that 35-14 game, continues to be part of the discussion.

“You look at Clemson — defensively, they’ve got some dudes up front that are making plays and doing things, too. But overall, we saw Alabama as being 7 and Clemson 8.”

Clemson’s lone loss, of course, came by a score of 35-14 at Notre Dame (now ranked No. 15 in the latest CFP rankings) on Nov. 5 in South Bend.

Alabama suffered a pair of losses at Tennessee and at LSU on a last-second field goal and two-point conversion in overtime, respectively.

The Tigers will wrap up the regular season against rival South Carolina at Death Valley on Saturday (12 p.m., ABC), while the Tide will play host to Auburn for the annual Iron Bowl (3:30 p.m., CBS).

