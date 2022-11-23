Griffin calls out CFP committee's SEC bias

A former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and first-round NFL draft pick, and current ESPN analyst, chimed in via Twitter on the latest College Football Playoff rankings after they were released Tuesday night.

Robert Griffin III called out the CFP Committee for ranking a two-loss SEC team in LSU (No. 5) ahead of one-loss Southern Cal (No. 6) and also ranking another two-loss SEC team in Alabama (No. 7) ahead of one-loss Clemson (No. 8).

“The Committee really showing that SEC bias with 9-2 LSU over 10-1 USC and 9-2 Alabama ahead of 10-1 Clemson,” wrote Griffin III, an ESPN analyst who won the Heisman at Baylor in 2011 before being selected second overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft and playing quarterback for eight NFL seasons.

The Committee really showing that SEC bias with 9-2 LSU over 10-1 USC and 9-2 Alabama ahead of 10-1 Clemson. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022