Nation’s No. 1 LB gives latest, expects to visit Clemson this weekend

The Clemson Insider caught up with a priority Clemson target, ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class, to get the latest on his recruitment.

Jefferson (Ga.) five-star Sammy Brown, who collected Clemson’s first 2024 offer back in March, continues to stay in contact with head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin.

“I’ve been talking pretty consistently with Coach Goodwin, really just about hunting and school and what not,” Brown told TCI. “I get on the phone with Coach Swinney once every two weeks or so. It’s good to catch up with them and talk about stuff other than football.”

As Brown keeps in touch with the coaches, he has also been keeping up with the Tigers this season and likes what he’s seen from them on the defensive side of the ball especially.

“I thought that the defense has played lights out all year,” he said. “They’ve had a couple slip-ups here and there, but they’re playing good football on a consistent basis. I’ve been very impressed.”

As far as his recruitment goes, Brown – who boasts more than two dozen scholarship offers – feels Clemson is among the schools recruiting him most heavily at this point in the process.

“It’s been pretty consistent,” he said. “Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State have been probably the hardest.”

Brown has been to Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee this season.

“We planned on (visiting) Oklahoma this (past) weekend but couldn’t make it because of prices,” he said.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound junior most recently visited Death Valley for the Oct. 1 NC State game after attending the Sept. 10 game vs. Furman, where both of his parents went to college.

Brown told TCI that he and his family have considered a return trip to Clemson for this weekend’s game against South Carolina.

We checked in with Brown again earlier this week to ask whether they’ll be back in The Valley on Saturday.

“I’m pretty sure we are,” he said.

Brown is rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports considers him the No. 6 overall prospect in his class regardless of position, while he is the No. 12 overall prospect in his class according to the composite rankings.

