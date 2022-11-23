Simpson reflects on rivalry and expects it to be ‘rocking in the Valley’

The rivalry game between Clemson and South Carolina is certainly a competitive one with historical significance, but this year the Tigers are back home in Death Valley and looking to match the performance the team had in this game last year.

Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson is quite familiar with the significance of the rivalry, and having played in the game last year, he feels prepared for what to expect. Simpson spoke to the media on Tuesday and reflected on the Tigers’ 30-0 shutout of the Gamecocks in Columbia last year.

“It was huge, that defense was special and our offense really showed up,” he said. “I think we really needed that last year. Just being able to do it against a rivalry team, I think we look forward to doing it again this year.”

Simpson also reflected on his childhood. Being a North Carolina native, he shared that he grew up watching this game, and those memories just make this game more personal to him.

“It’s definitely a unique rivalry, I watched it growing up,” he said. “I’m blessed to be able to play in it. It means a lot, and I was able to play them last year and be a part of that, so just want to continue the streak and don’t let nobody in this program down.”

“I do have a couple memories,” he added. “I just always knew it was a true rivalry, and being able to come play in it, being in the facility this week, it’s definitely one of those weeks.”

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder emphasized that the morale of the fans will be a key factor in the game this week. He expressed that the support of the Clemson fans will help the team put on a show on Saturday.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I know our fans are going to come behind us this week and cheer us on this coming week. It will be rocking in the Valley. I’m excited. I’m excited to be able to go out there and play in front of our fans, and I know that they are going to support us and we are going to put on a show for them.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney takes this rivalry very seriously. Simpson explained that although the team always prepares for every opponent with equal precision, this week requires a little bit more of an edge from the team in order to get in the right mindset to face its rival.

“This is definitely a goal of his (Dabo Swinney) own for the team and the program,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be an edge that we have to show out there on Saturday. This whole week our mentality has to be, going out it’s not going to be a change for any opponent, but this week definitely is just an edge, knowing South Carolina is a rivalry game.”