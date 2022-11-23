Swinney gives latest on Beaux Collins ahead of return to action

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that Beaux Collins is “going to be ready to roll” on Saturday against South Carolina after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Swinney held his weekly Wednesday evening post-practice media availability via Zoom and gave the latest update on Collins ahead of his return to action this week.

Swinney was asked how Collins has looked in practice and how the sophomore wide receiver’s shoulder is looking from Swinney’s point of view.

“Been great. Had a great week,” Swinney said.

Collins, who sustained a separated shoulder against Notre Dame on Nov. 5, had been day to day leading up to last Saturday’s game against Miami before ultimately sitting out of the Tigers’ 40-10 win over the Hurricanes at Death Valley.

“He was close last week, so we just held him,” Swinney said Wednesday. “He was really close all the way up till Friday. But he’s good. Had a good week of practice.”

Collins has 20 catches in nine games this season, third-most among the Tigers’ receivers. He leads the Tigers in yards per reception (15.4) and touchdown catches (5).

Kickoff of Saturday’s game against the Gamecocks at Death Valley is set for 12 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

