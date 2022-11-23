Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave his annual rivalry week press conference Tuesday where he previewed the game with South Carolina.
Swinney praised South Carolina, gave the latest on injuries and much more.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave his annual rivalry week press conference Tuesday where he previewed the game with South Carolina.
Swinney praised South Carolina, gave the latest on injuries and much more.
Clemson is preparing for its 12th and final regular season game on Saturday when the Tigers will take on their in-state rival, South Carolina. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC), fresh off their beatdown of a (…)
Clemson moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night but is still currently on the outside looking in at the playoff, coming in at No. 8 in the rankings with one (…)
Clemson’s defense is facing off against a confident South Carolina offense this Saturday. The Gamecocks are coming off a dominant win over Tennessee, that featured 438 passing yards and six touchdowns by (…)
Clemson was back in the conversation Tuesday night during ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show. ESPN analyst Joey Galloway was asked if Clemson at No. 8 in this week’s rankings changed (…)
While Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, the Tigers still stayed one spot behind Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC), which (…)
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its fourth set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night. Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings coming off (…)
ESPN analyst Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff committee, gave her thoughts on the CFP rankings on Tuesday night’s SportsCenter before the rankings show. Dinich was asked how the (…)
Clemson romped over Miami, 40-10, last Saturday at Death Valley to cap off a perfect regular season of ACC play. With Saturday’s win, Clemson extended its nation-leading and ACC-record home winning streak (…)
Dabo Swinney still remembers his first time on the recruiting trail in South Carolina. It was the spring of 2003, shortly after he’d been hired as a 33-year-old receivers coach at Clemson. Making the rounds (…)
On ESPN’s Championship Drive show, the analysts gave their College Football Playoff top six selections following Week 12 of the season. Of ESPN’s Sam Acho, Heather Dinich, Matt Schick and Trevor (…)