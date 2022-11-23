What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 11

As is the case on a weekly basis, there was plenty of buzz about former Clemson standouts in Week 11 of the NFL season.
Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league:
.@teehiggins5 is putting on a show tonight in Pittsburgh‼️
#85 already has 9 catches for 147 yards… and they just finished the third quarter 🏈
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB pic.twitter.com/6fkD1yvVqe
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2022
Had a terribly good time 😏 pic.twitter.com/h17d7hkBRf
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 21, 2022
TEE TIME 🏌🏾♂️ https://t.co/2oUTGfSpHa
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 21, 2022
TEEEEEEE 💪
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 20, 2022
It's great to see ya back, 81 🤝 @chargers x @darealmike_dub
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB pic.twitter.com/ZheMDaM9Dc
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 21, 2022
Oh my goodness 🤯
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3
pic.twitter.com/8zxbdqBi2R
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 21, 2022
Let ‘em know @GradyJarrett 😤
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3pic.twitter.com/PJTSYmEOSw
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2022
Our guy @andrewbooth21 is making an IMPACT for the @Vikings today 😤@andrewbooth21 already has five tackles through the first half‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z40gpVxtge
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2022
7️⃣ tackles and 3️⃣ solo tackles made @llawrencesexy the second leading tackler for the @Giants today 👏 pic.twitter.com/bAxxHCoJ2c
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2022
Great team win. Sorry I left but damn I am glad to be back. Feel like myself again. #BillsMafia
— Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) November 21, 2022
Now just wait until we get @obj to join, even more scary
— Jayron Kearse (@Jayronkearse8) November 21, 2022
Sounds good fam lol but I see him in that bills uniform https://t.co/FouENy3jHh
— Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) November 21, 2022
Free run for @Jayronkearse8 to the QB!#DALvsMIN | @Albertsons pic.twitter.com/2xpLzyihXI
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 20, 2022
Come for the sack by Jayron Kearse
Stay for the celebration
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/vk32yOLn5A
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 21, 2022
Deandre Hopkins in the 1st half:
7 receptions
77 yards pic.twitter.com/A41k3XixpT
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) November 22, 2022
Charvarious ward: “We locked him up”
@DeAndreHopkins :🥱 pic.twitter.com/ERnif5MfrC
— K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) November 23, 2022
lost in the "lol Cardinals" discussion is that the game has started to slow down for Isaiah Simmons pic.twitter.com/6LLVgIOrXB
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 23, 2022
DJ Reader returns from the IR and will play today.
Welcome back, @Djread98 !#RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/fI9jDzNYnv
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) November 20, 2022
DJ READER IS BACK 😎 #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/2Wzgg6LDFS
— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) November 20, 2022
@DeAndreHopkins still playing at a high level..!
— King me (@sammywatkins) November 22, 2022
RAIDER NATION We Love Yall Cant Wait Ti Gef Back To Work!!
— Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) November 21, 2022
Suited Up 👔@Cle_Missile | #LVvsDEN pic.twitter.com/aUKSJS3l1n
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 20, 2022
