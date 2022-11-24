Bart Boatwright's Senior Day: Photo Gallery

Bart Boatwright's Senior Day: Photo Gallery

Football

Bart Boatwright's Senior Day: Photo Gallery

By November 24, 2022 10:26 am

By |

Senior Day is always a special day for Swinney, the seniors and their families.

Check out some great pictures from the Senior Day experience in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store.  Deals will run through midnight Monday. 

  • Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.
  • Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football
  • Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card
  • Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster
  • Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball
  • Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster
  • Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!

, , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Offensively in Clemson’s 72-41 win over Loyola Maryland on Monday night, a key player for the Tigers was senior guard Alex Hemenway, who had a perfect field-goal percentage, scoring on all five of his shots (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home