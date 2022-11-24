Clemson picks up Thanksgiving Day commitment

The Clemson football program has picked up a Thanksgiving Day pledge from a standout local prospect.

Greenville (S.C.) High School wide receiver Tyler Brown announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

Brown (5-10, 175) becomes the third receiver commitment in Clemson’s 2023 class, joining Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Cambridge, Mass.) four-star Ronan Hanafin and Rockwall (Texas) four-star Noble Johnson.

Brown decommitted from Minnesota on Oct. 11 and then visited Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22.

Clemson also played host to Brown for the Louisville game on Nov. 12, when he received an offer from the Tigers, and he returned to campus again for last Saturday’s game against Miami.

In addition to Clemson and Minnesota, Brown held power conference offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Northwestern.

Brown’s pledge brings Clemson’s commitment total for the 2023 class to 23.

He marks the Tigers’ third commitment in five days, as Central (Phenix City, Ala.) four-star defensive end Tomarrion “T.J.” Parker committed to Clemson’s 2023 class on Monday and Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin committed on Sunday to become the first member of Clemson’s 2024 class.

