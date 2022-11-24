Galloway not sure one loss Ohio State would get in over ACC Champ Clemson

There has been plenty of discussion after the latest College Football Rankings came out if the lose of the Michigan game against Ohio State would get in over a one loss Clemson ACC Champion.

Former Ohio State receiver Joey Galloway might have surprised some with his thoughts earlier this week.

“It is a more difficult decision to have to include Michigan,” said Galloway on ESPN’s CFP selection show. “Ohio State because of that win against No. 15 now in the rankings Notre Dame they would at least have the discussion. So it opens the door. I don’t know that they would get in above an ACC Champion Clemson, especially if Clemson goes out and makes the kind of statement that we are talking about.”

If Michigan falls this weekend to Ohio State the ESPN believes Clemson would be in much better shape.

“But that is the discussion and I think that is the only way you have that discussion is if Ohio State is that team that doesn’t win this weekend,” said Galloway.

