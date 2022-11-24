McElroy: Would one-loss Michigan, Ohio State get in over Clemson

The what if scenarios for the College Football Playoff are the talk of the town following Tuesday night’s playoff rankings. ESPN’s Greg McElroy was asked how the CFP committee would evaluate a one loss Ohio State or Michigan against a one loss ACC Champion Clemson.

“I know conference championships matter,” said McElroy on ESPN. As you mentioned that is huge. That should be as high of a priority when it comes to evaluating these teams as anything.”

The Tigers resume would matchup much better against Michigan than Ohio State according to the former Alabama quarterback.

“But if I’m looking at this right now let’s say Michigan goes on the road and takes care of Ohio State this week. Lets just pretend for a second that the Wolverines win for back to back years for the first time in over 20 years. But Ohio State loses at home, but it is close. Ohio State still has two better wins against Penn State at 11 and Notre Dame at 15. That is better than anything right now on Clemson’s resume. So conference championship not withstanding right now Ohio State would have a more impressive resume than being ACC Conference Champions. I actually think if Michigan wins the door is very much wide open for Ohio State, but if Ohio State wins because of Michigan’s nonconference I think it is actually tougher for Michigan to make a case as a one loss having lost just to Ohio State,” said McElroy.

