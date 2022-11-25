'Can't wait': Four years later, Clemson eager for Carolina's return to Death Valley

Whether Clemson supporters needed the pep talk given how long the wait has been is debatable. But with the latest rendition of the Palmetto Bowl set for an early start, Dabo Swinney delivered the plea anyway.

“I know a lot of people don’t like anoon game and all of that stuff, but we need the biggest noon crowd we’ve ever had,” Swinney said in reference to Clemson’s home game against in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. “Come Friday if you can come Friday. Pitch a tent. Whatever. Let’s have a great crowd and let’s be ready.”

They’ve had four years to get there.

Normally, the site of the annual rivalry game alternates between Clemson’s Memorial Stadium and Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia each year. So after Clemson won at South Carolina to end the 2019 regular season, the game was slated to shift back to Clemson the following year.

But the Tigers lost the chance to host Carolina that season when the SEC implemented a conference-only schedule for its teams in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams stayed consistent with that alternating-years model when the series resumed last season, so Clemson again made the trip to Columbia and blanked the Gamecocks to run its winning streak in the rivalry to seven. When the Tigers try for what would be a series-record eighth straight victory over the Gamecocks on Saturday, they’ll do so in the first Palmetto Bowl played at Memorial Stadium since 2018.

“I can’t wait,” sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter said. “I think this game is always marked on the schedule for all Clemson fans just because they know just how intense the rivalry is. I don’t think the time of the kickoff matters with the energy there. Whether it’s a noon kick or if it’s a 7:30 p.m. kick, it’s going to be rocking there. I’m excited for the atmosphere.”

With that long of a wait in between home rivalry games, most of Clemson’s players have yet to experience gameday against South Carolina in Memorial Stadium. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was in attendance as a recruit for that 2018 game, one the Tigers won 56-17. But all he has to go off of in terms of being in the competitive arena against the Gamecocks at home, he said, is stories he’s been told.

“I remember the last time I was here for a visit, it was at home,” Uiagalelei said. “The stadium was rocking. It was a night game. But I’m super excited to play South Carolina here at home. It will be unbelievable.”

Even the few who have experienced a home environment against the Gamecocks are eager to see what the weekend holds at Death Valley. One of those players is fifth-year offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, who was a true freshman the last time Clemson hosted Carolina.

Throw in the added dynamics at play on each side – Clemson is trying to stay in the College Football Playoff picture against a Carolina team fresh off a 25-point undressing of then-No. 5 Tennessee – and McFadden said he expects the buzz in Clemson’s building to reach a fever pitch come Saturday afternoon given the anticipation that’s been building for years.

“I knew for sure it would be crazy anyway just because of how our fans show up for any game, but with (South Carolina) obviously beating Tennessee this past weekend, I think this will be a great environment,” McFadden said. “It’ll be an early game, but I know our fans will show up and it will be an awesome atmosphere.”

