Clemson’s Comeback Bid Falls Short Against No. 25 Iowa

Clemson University men’s basketball trailed by as many as 14 with 7:58 left in the second half before engineering a 13-1 run to cut the Iowa lead to just two. Clemson would tie it two times in the final minutes of the game but could not get over the hump in a 74-71 loss to Iowa on Friday night.

The Tigers (4-2) scored 44 second half points behind 14 from Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake). With the Tigers down 60-53, Hunter scored on consecutive three-point plays to cut the deficit to just two points. Overall, Hunter led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points and added in three rebounds and six assists in the effort.

Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) tallied 13 points along with eight rebounds in the contest, while RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) was a perfect 3-3 from the field and tied his season-high of seven points.

Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) totaled a season-high eight points in 21 minutes.

Clemson will face either California or TCU tomorrow at 4 p.m. The game will be aired on FloHoops.