Shane Beamer heaps praise on Clemson ahead of Saturday's game

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media this week to discuss Saturday’s matchup at Clemson and had plenty of praise for Dabo Swinney’s team.

“It’s a fantastic team that we’re playing on Saturday that you could argue they’re playing their best football down the stretch,” Beamer said. “I think if you look at them year after year, they just continue to get better as the season goes. Another 10-win season for them. Another opportunity to win an ACC Championship, and that’s not easy to do. I know everybody just thinks you’re supposed to roll the balls out and you’re supposed to win every Saturday. They get everyone’s best shot, every single week in that league because of what they’ve done, and to be sitting there with 10 wins again is remarkable, and an opportunity to win another conference championship.”

Beamer, who is in his second year as the Gamecocks’ head coach, spoke highly of the Tigers in all phases of the game.

“They’re extremely talented, as you know,” he said. “They’re extremely well coached, as you know. Offensively, they’re playing really good football. Here especially last week (vs. Miami), you could argue was their best game. They’re protecting the football. They ran the quarterback a little bit more last week. (Will) Shipley at running back is a heck of a player. They’ve got dynamic receivers, veteran offensive line. Defensively, their front seven is probably the best we’ve faced all season, and their group of defensive line and linebackers, every single one of them will play in the NFL. So, they’re really, really good up front as well, and then they’ve got weapons on special teams also in the return game. Shipley’s back there returning kickoffs and is a threat back there also.”

Kickoff of Saturday’s game at Death Valley between the Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) is set for 12 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

“So, we’ve got to have a great week of preparation from our standpoint to give ourselves an opportunity to go play even better than what we did last Saturday (vs. Tennessee), and our guys are excited about the challenge, excited about the opportunity,” Beamer said. “It’s a great rivalry. I’ve been blessed to be a part of some of the iconic rivalries in college football during my coaching career, and this one’s right there at the top, and excited for the 2022 chapter of that rivalry and looking forward to getting up there on Saturday.”

You can watch Beamer’s full press conference from the South Carolina Gamecocks’ YouTube channel below:

