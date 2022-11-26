Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 23, South Carolina 14

Clemson went into the locker room leading South Carolina, 23-14, after a wild first half at Death Valley.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the first-half action: LINK.
Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store. Deals will run through midnight Monday.
- Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.
- Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football
- Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card
- Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster
- Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball
- Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster
- Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball
Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!