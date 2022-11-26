Clemson personnel update for South Carolina

Clemson has released its availability report ahead of today’s game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium.

Every player listed on the Tigers’ updated depth chart at the beginning of the week is expected to be available. That includes receiver Beaux Collins, who’s been spotted going through pregame warmups. Collins had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Kickoff is set for noon. The game will be televised on ABC.

