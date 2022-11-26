Former Tiger makes a call for Klubnik

A former Clemson and NFL wide receiver took to Twitter with some thoughts following the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

Jacoby Ford, who played at Clemson from 2006-09 and was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, chimed in on the Tigers’ quarterback situation.

DJ Uiagalelei completed 8 of 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception while also rushing for 51 yards and a score on 12 carries. The junior had just 13 passing yards after halftime.

True freshman Cade Klubnik, meanwhile, did not play.

Here’s what Ford had to say:

Let’s do Two QBs and see what happens. Nothing to lose at this point. We ain’t goin to the playoffs obviously — Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) November 26, 2022

