Injury update on Beaux Collins

After returning from an injury to play in today’s game against South Carolina, Clemson’s Beaux Collins was re-injured against the Gamecocks.

Beaux Collins is on the sidelines in street clothes. The sophomore wide receiver’s arm/shoulder is in a sling.

Collins was injured on the same drive where he had a career-long 59-yard catch and run in the second quarter.

Collins, who sustained a separated shoulder against Notre Dame on Nov. 5, missed the Tigers’ previous two games before returning to action today.