Shipley evades defenders for Clemson's first touchdown of the second half

Clemson relied heavily on its running game to get back up a two-score advantage with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

Running back Will Shipley evaded three Gamecock defenders to make it to the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown rush.

Clemson started the drive with good field position courtesy of an 23-yard punt return by Antonio Williams.

The Tigers made the push down field to the eventual touchdown with the help of running backs Phil Mafah, Kobe Pace and Shipley.

Clemson’s first touchdown of the second half elapsed in 6 plays for 47 yards for 2:35.