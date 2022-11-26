Streeter says it’s not Uiagalelei’s fault

By November 26, 2022 5:11 pm

By

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter commented on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s performance following the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

Uiagalelei completed only 8 of his 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown. He had only 13 passing yards after halftime.

“It’s not just DJ’s fault,” Streeter said. “There were a lot of drops today. DJ ran his butt off.”

