Streeter says it’s not Uiagalelei’s fault

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter commented on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s performance following the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

Uiagalelei completed only 8 of his 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown. He had only 13 passing yards after halftime.

“It’s not just DJ’s fault,” Streeter said. “There were a lot of drops today. DJ ran his butt off.”

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store. Deals will run through midnight Monday.

Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.

Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football

Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card

Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster

Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball

Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster

Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!