Streeter says it’s not Uiagalelei’s fault

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter commented on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s performance following the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.
Uiagalelei completed only 8 of his 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown. He had only 13 passing yards after halftime.
“It’s not just DJ’s fault,” Streeter said. “There were a lot of drops today. DJ ran his butt off.”
Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store. Deals will run through midnight Monday.
- Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.
- Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football
- Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card
- Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster
- Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball
- Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster
- Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball
Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!