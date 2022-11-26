TCI Game Day: South Carolina at Clemson

Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to continue their dominance of South Carolina and extend the win streak over the Gamecocks to eight games.

Clemson hopes to keep hopes alive for another College Football Playoff appearance.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 12:00 PM



Television: ABC

Announcers: Todd Blackledge, Sean McDonough, Molly McGrath

2022 Record: Clemson 10-1, South Carolina 7-4

ACC Record: Clemson 8-0

Series History: Clemson lead the series 72-42-4

Last Meeting: Clemson won 30-0 on November 27, 2021

CLEMSON AIMS FOR EIGHTH STRAIGHT WIN OVER RIVAL SOUTH CAROLINA

Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET.

Under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win the division, 3) win the state championship, 4) win the ACC Championship and 5) win the closer. Clemson has already accomplished goals one and two and will attempt to add goals three and four over the next two weeks.

“Our regular season is over, if you will,” Swinney said immediately following Clemson’s win against Miami (Fla.) last week. “South Carolina is a goal of its own for us, a season of its own. It’s that time.”

A year ago, Clemson shut out South Carolina, 30-0, to extend the Tigers’ current winning streak in the series to seven games, matching Clemson’s seven-game streak from 1934-40 for the longest streak by either team in

series history. A win on Saturday would make Clemson the first team on either side of the rivalry to win eight consecutive games in the series.

Clemson has outscored South Carolina 286-104 during its current seven-game series winning streak, an average score of 41-15. Clemson has scored 30 points in each of the programs’ last seven meetings and has held South Carolina to seven or fewer points in three of those contests.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to produce its 11th 11-win season in program history, joining the 1948, 1978, 1981, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and

2019 seasons. It would be Clemson’s eighth season of 11-plus wins under Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

– Clemson attempting to produce its seventh 11-win regular season in program history, joining the 1981 (11), 2015 (12), 2016 (11), 2017 (11), 2018 (12) and 2019 (12) seasons.

– Clemson attempting to win at least 11 of its first 12 games of a season for the eighth time in program history, joining the 1978 (11-1), 1981 (12-0), 2015 (12-0), 2016 (11-1), 2017 (11-1), 2018 (12-0) and 2019 (12-0) seasons.

– The 2022 Clemson seniors (25-0 at home from 2019-22) attempting to become the third Clemson senior class in the modern era (and in Death Valley history) to go undefeated at home in a four-year span, joining the 2020 and 2021 seniors.

– The 2022 Clemson seniors (25-0 at home) attempting to tie for fifth in school history in home wins over a four-year span. The 26 home wins would match the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021 seniors and sit one win shy of the school record.

– Clemson attempting to become the first FBS program to post undefeated home records in six consecutive seasons since Florida State’s nine-season

streak from 1992-2000.

– Clemson playing its 1,300th game in program history.

– Clemson and South Carolina continuing a rivalry that had been contested for 111 consecutive years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the series’ resumption in 2021. Before the series’ interruption, it was the nation’s

second-longest uninterrupted series.

SERIES HISTORY VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

Saturday’s game will be the 119th all-time meeting between Clemson and South Carolina. Before the series was interrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams had played every year from 1909-2019, which at the time was the second-longest active streak of consecutive years played in a rivalry in the nation. The only longer consecutive rivalry at the time was Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, which had been played every year since 1907.

Despite the interruption, at 118 games, the ClemsonSouth Carolina series entered 2022 tied for the 11thmost played rivalry in the FBS.

CLEMSON VS. SEC OPPONENTS

Clemson has enjoyed a recent run of success against opponents from the Southeastern Conference. While the Tigers are 19-11 against SEC foes under the guidance of Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s success against the SEC has been particularly pronounced as of late, as the Tigers are 13-5 against the conference in the College Football Playoff era, including an 11-2

mark in regular season play during that time frame.

Clemson has won 11 of its last 14 against the SEC since the start of the 2016 season, including a 6-2 mark against the SEC West in that span.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 38, South Carolina 10

Davis – Clemson 31, South Carolina 17