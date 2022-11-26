Tigers earn victory to even their record at the Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Clemson University men’s basketball led wire-to-wire against California in its second game of the Emerald Coast Classic and won 67-59 on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (5-2) were led by Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team member Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) who finished with a team-high-tying 14 points. Hunter also totaled seven assists and two steals, while shooting 5-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-6 from distance.

Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) co-led with 14 points of his own to go along with five rebounds. Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster) finished with a game-high eight rebounds to go along with six points.

Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle) closed the game with seven points and a career-best six rebounds, including two assists. Off the Tiger bench, PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) found his way back into double figures with 10 points.

The Tigers’ Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) also reached double figures with 13 points.

Clemson led 31-28 following the opening stanza of play but began the second period on a 15-2 run to blow the game open and eventually cruise to the eight-point victory.

The Tigers return to the court on Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they host Penn State in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game is set for 7 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum and will air on ESPNU.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

