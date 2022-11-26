Tigers take two-score advantage in the first quarter

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei rushed the ball for nine yards to pick up Clemson’s second touchdown of the first quarter.

The drive that consisted on 8 plays for 90 yards, began with a quick pass to running back Will Shipley for a 15 yard gain.

Shipley preceded to rush for a 10 yard gain, which left the Tigers facing an early third down.

Uiagalelei completed a short pass with heavy coverage to wide receiver Joseph Ngata for 7 yards and another Clemson first down.

The drive opened up when Shipley was able to break away down the middle for a 47 yard rush to the South Carolina 13-yard line.

After a short rush from Antonio Williams for four yards, Uiagalelei made the final push to the end zone to go up 14-0 on the Gamecocks late in the first quarter.