Injury update on former Tiger

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr has gone into the locker room with a foot injury. Etienne had only two carries for 3 yards before being taken out. The team announced he is questionable to return.

Etienne has been playing lights out the last few weeks, so having him out would be a big loss for the Jags.

#BALvsJAX Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: RB Travis Etienne Jr. is questionable to return with a foot injury. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 27, 2022

The broadcast crew said at the half that he is probable to return.