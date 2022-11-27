Injury update on former Tiger

Football

November 27, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr has gone into the locker room with a foot injury. Etienne had only two carries for 3 yards before being taken out. The team announced he is questionable to return.

Etienne has been playing lights out the last few weeks, so having him out would be a big loss for the Jags.

The broadcast crew said at the half that he is probable to return.

